NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons

Paul George Enters Health and Safety Protocols, to Miss Play-in Tournament Game Friday

Clippers star Paul George will miss Friday night’s play-in tournament game vs. the Pelicans due to entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps.

It is unclear when George will be available again, if the Clippers advance into the playoffs. If the Clippers lose on Friday night, though, their season is over. If they beat the Pelicans without George, they would face the No. 1 Suns in a series beginning Sunday.

George played in Tuesday night’s play-in tournament game vs. the Timberwolves, which the Clippers lost 109–104. The wing played 41 minutes finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Friday’s game is set to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference for the NBA playoffs. Now, the Clippers will be without their star in their most crucial game of the season.

George has averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in an average of 34.7 minutes per game. He leads the team in points, assists and minutes per game.

The seven-time All-Star missed a majority of the 2021–22 season due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He started in just 31 games.

