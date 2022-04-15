Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons
Jarrett Allen Reportedly a Game-Time Decision for Cavaliers’ Play-in Game vs. Hawks

With the Cavaliers set to face the Hawks in a play-in elimination game on Friday, All-Star center Jarrett Allen is hoping to make his long-awaited return to the lineup.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Allen, who has not played since fracturing his finger on March 6 against the Raptors, will suit up against Atlanta barring a setback during warmups.  

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported the 23-year-old plans to go through his pre-game routine with the intention of playing before making a final decision at gametime.

On Thursday, Wojnarowski reported Allen considered himself “50-50” but remained determined to play as the Cavs look to secure the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup against the Heat.

A defensive anchor whose presence was sorely missed in the latter half of the season, Allen was listed as questionable entering Friday after being listed as a full participant at Thursday’s practice.

Despite losing 11 of their last 18 games with Allen sidelined, the Cavs earned a spot in the play-in tournament with a 44–38 record after ending the season in a tie with the Nets. Cleveland will look to keep their season alive on Friday after losing to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

