Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen could possibly be returning from injury on Friday just in time to try to help his team secure the eighth seed in the NBA playoffs.

The center has not played since March 6 due to a fractured finger he suffered vs. the Raptors, but is looking at playing in the play-in tournament game vs. the Hawks on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Allen has remained on the injury list for over a month, and he reportedly still has pain in his fractured finger, but wants to attempt to play the win-or-go-home matchup. His status was upgraded to questionable on Thursday, while no players have been deemed out for the game.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Allen was a full participant at Thursday’s practice. Allen has been able to play 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 with coaches up until Thursday as well.

The center earned a spot at his first All-Star game this season and averaged 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in 56 games.

