Report: Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Suffers Fractured Finger

Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen reportedly suffered a fractured finger in Sunday’s win over the Raptors, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

He is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with the injury.

Allen was ruled out in the first half of Cleveland’s 104–96 victory over Toronto with a quad contusion after scoring six points in 10 minutes. It is unclear exactly when the finger injury occurred. 

The reported injury will sidetrack a banner year for Allen in his first full season with the Cavaliers. The 23-year-old center has been a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 55 games played. He was named to his first All-Star game as an injury replacement for James Harden in February.

Jarrett Allen

