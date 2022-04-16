Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

Kyrie Irving: Celtics Fans Should ‘Move Forward’ Before Nets Series

Maybe the most interesting matchup in the first round of the NBA Playoffs is the Celtics vs. Nets series, where Kyrie Irving will play his former team. In the past, when Irving has returned to Boston, the fans have given him a rude greeting given the way Irving left the team.

Irving left in free agency after two years with the Celtics despite openly saying he wanted to re-sign with the franchise. As a result, Boston fans have held a grudge against Irving, leading to heavy boos and heckling at every Nets–Celtics game.

Additionally, in a return to Boston last year, Irving stepped on the Celtics’ logo mid-court, which angered some fans.

However, Irving hopes everyone has moved on from that, asking fans to remember the good times they had.

“I hope we could move past my Boston era and reflect on some of the highlights I left at TD Garden that they can replay. Move forward. Just a new paradigm, baby,” he said.

And even if Celtics fans still boo Irving, the Nets point guard insists it will not impact his play.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I don’t want to focus on anything other than what’s going on with our team, don’t want to focus on the fans, don’t want to focus on any extra stuff outside of my control. The environment is going to be the environment,” Irving said, via the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

This is not the first time Irving has played vs. Boston in the playoffs, as this same series was also the first-round matchup last year, when the Nets were the No. 2 seed and the Celtics were No. 7. Brooklyn cruised to a 4–1 series win, with Irving averaging 24.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in those five games..

Now, however, the roles are flipped, as Boston holds the No. 2 seed and Brooklyn is No. 7. The Celtics enter the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league, while the Nets survived an uneven regular season just to get to this point.

Game one between these two sides will tip off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Zack Steffen looks down, dejected, after making an error that led to a goal.
Soccer

Man City GK Zack Steffen Gives Up Awful Goal in FA Cup Semis

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané cashed in on the goalkeeper’s mistake.

By Zach Koons
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons to Begin Practice With Team Next Week

The Nets star is expected to take part in full contact practice with his teammates next week.

By Mike McDaniel
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
Play
NBA

Luka Dončić Officially Out for Game 1 vs. Jazz

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said the guard’s injury is being treated “day-to-day.”

By Madison Williams
Ohio State students organized a candlelight vigil in honor of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Play
College Football

Ohio State Honors Dwayne Haskins at Spring Game

The late quarterback’s initials were put on the 7-yard line, representing the number he sported at the school for three years.

By Madison Williams
Anthony Richardson throws a pass to warm up before a game.
College Football

UF QB Richardson Addresses Citation for Driving Over 100 MPH

The Florida quarterback called the incident “a mistake” and said he felt ashamed after the news broke.

By Zach Koons
LeBron James in street clothes on the sidelines.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Praises Ty Lue’s Coaching Despite Play-In Loss

The Lakers forward took to Twitter to give credit to his former Cavaliers coach.

By Daniel Chavkin
Joey Votto reacts after an at-bat.
Play
MLB

Watch: Votto Took Scary Pitch to Head vs. Dodgers

The Reds slugger wasn’t happy as he took his stroll to first base.

By Zach Koons
Apr 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon looks on before the game against the Miami Marlins at Angel Stadium.
Play
MLB

Angels Intentionally Walk Corey Seager With Bases Loaded

It is only the third such occurrence of a bases-loaded intentional walk since 1950 (and the second encouraged by Joe Maddon.)

By Mike McDaniel