Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

Michael Porter Jr. Hoping to Return During Nuggets-Warriors Series

Michael Porter Jr. is hoping to re-join the Nuggets lineup during their first-round series against the Warriors, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

The 23-year-old wing is continuing to work his way back into playing shape after undergoing lumbar spine surgery on Dec. 1. The operation was Porter Jr.’s third back procedure since November 2017 when he was a freshman at Missouri.

“Right now, I’m taking it game by game. I’m not ruling anything out,” Porter Jr., who last played on Nov. 6, told ESPN. “This is a thing I don’t ever want to deal with again, so I’m just taking my time. … I’m playing it game by game. Every morning I wake up and I know I’m feeling good. Every day I’m getting closer.”

Porter Jr., the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has a well-documented history of back issues dating back to a one-and-done season in college that saw him play in only three games. His latest surgery cost him 73 games this season, resulting in underwhelming averages of 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds on 36% shooting.  

Porter Jr.’s prolonged absence was expected to continue well beyond Saturday night’s Game 1 after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported he was “unlikely” to return for the postseason. But, after revealing to ESPN that he endured a setback in his rehabilitation last month, MPJ said he feels “close” to perfect as he continues his recovery process.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I can do anything. I have no restrictions. But when I got back to playing full speed and doing everything, that’s when I just got a little sore,” he said. “So, I just decided that if I feel perfect, I’m going to come back. If not, I’m going to take my time.”

After watching court-side as Denver fell to a 1–0 series deficit, the budding star hopes to make his return in the next few weeks and get back to realizing his full potential.

"I love basketball and I'm putting my all into rehab," he said. "I'd rather be putting my all on the court than rehab, but it's there. It's all a good chance to grow. Some days I can look at the positive. Some days I be stuck in the negative. But I'm trying to stay positive rather than the negative.

“People have counted me out before. I’m going to be back and better. It’s just a matter of time. People are caught up in the here and now. But this is not the last of me. I’ve been through this. I’m feeling good. I’ll be back better than ever. I have no doubt in my mind.” 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

YOU MAY LIKE

mike trout (1)
Play
MLB

Mike Trout Leaves Game vs. Rangers After Being Hit By Pitch

The centerfielder couldn’t avoid a slider thrown at him in the fifth inning and was hit on the back of the left hand.

By Nick Selbe
luka doncic
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star has been battling a calf strain and missed the team’s Game 1 loss to the Jazz.

By Mike McDaniel
Buck Martinez speaks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before a Blue Jays game.
MLB

Buck Martinez Stepping Away From Booth After Cancer Diagnosis

The Sportsnet broadcaster has been part of Blue Jays TV coverage since 2010.

By Daniel Chavkin
Belal Muhammad fighting Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 34
Play
MMA

Belal Muhammad Outworks Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 34

After Saturday’s victory, Muhammad proceeded to call top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington a “coward.”

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Frankfurt fans at Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Soccer

Barça Fans to Protest Club After Frankfurt Fills Up Camp Nou

Approximately 30,000 Frankfurt fans were present to watch the German side eliminate Barcelona from the Europa League on Thursday.

By Associated Press
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

John Collins Available to Play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Collins, 24, has been out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries.

By Jelani Scott
Scottie Barnes dribbles a basketball for the Raptors
Play
NBA

X-Rays Negative for Scottie Barnes After Ankle Injury

The rookie still has to undergo an MRI to determine when he will return to action.

By Daniel Chavkin
A baseball sitting in a glove.
MLB

Phenom SP Roki Sasaki Continues Perfect-Inning Streak in NPB

The 20-year old followed up his perfect game with another stellar performance.

By Daniel Chavkin