Best NBA Playoff Performances and Biggest Surprises So Far

The NBA playoffs are underway! From a buzzer beater in Boston to impressive Game 1 performances from a number of young stars and teams, our writers weigh in on the best moments from a wild NBA weekend and what they’re watching moving forward.

Which team’s Game 1 performance impressed you most?

Howard Beck: The Timberwolves’ 130–117 thumping of the Grizzlies. This did not look like a young team making its playoff debut—or like a seventh seed that had to win a play-in game just to get here. Anthony Edwards (36 points) did not look like a 20-year-old. Karl-Anthony Towns (29 points, 13 rebounds) did not look like the guy everyone criticizes for playing soft. The Wolves, who went 30–16 after Jan. 3, look absolutely capable of pulling the upset in this series.

Robin Lundberg: The Warriors impressed me the most because while they had Steph Curry back off the bench, it wasn’t him that led to their overall strong play. Jordan Poole has made Golden State even more dangerous with his emergence and adding him to Steph, Klay and Draymond is a scary sight for opponents.

Rohan Nadkarni: The Wolves going on the road and beating second-seeded Memphis after an emotional play-in game was deeply impressive. Karl-Anthony Towns returned to form after a clunker against the Clippers, and Anthony Edwards already looks like the next playoff assassin. I know many people expected Minnesota to make this a series (and maybe even win), but such a composed effort after a quick turnaround was a sign of a mature outfit.

Michael Pina: The 76ers looked unstoppable in a game in which their most unstoppable player finished 5-of-15 from the floor and scored only 19 points. Philly's turnover rate (2.4%) was lower than in any game they’ve played in years, as Tyrese Maxey (38 points!) proved that his breakout regular season was no fluke.

Michael Shapiro: The 76ers entered the playoffs with a flood of doubters, but perhaps the ship has been steadied. James Harden looked slim and spry in Game 1, and Tyrese Maxey appears ready for the playoff spotlight. Philadelphia is still a firm championship contender despite the roster’s flaws given the talent at the top.

Which player’s Game 1 performance impressed you most?

Beck: Jordan Poole was the Warriors’ best player in Game 1, which is saying a lot (even accounting for Steph Curry’s minutes restriction): 30 points, 9-of-13 from the field (5-of-7 on threes) and 7-of-8 from the line. Oh, and this was the first playoff game of his career. I’m stunned Poole wasn’t a finalist for Most Improved Player, though he was first on my ballot. He just showed once again why he’s deserving.

Lundberg: Anthony Edwards. It's one thing in the regular season, but to see his array of skills on display in a meaningful win only confirms his trajectory toward top-tier star status. Good luck stopping him as he gains confidence.

Nadkarni: Kyrie Irving was unconscious. In a hostile environment that probably crossed the line at times, he responded with one of the finest outings of his postseason career. The Nets don’t have a chance to win that game if Irving doesn’t go on his run with Kevin Durant on the bench. Brooklyn is usually hammered in those minutes. Instead, Kyrie kept them afloat, and he more than made up for a subpar scoring night from Kevin Durant. Though it was ultimately in a losing effort, Irving’s theatrics were wildly memorable.

Pina: Jordan Poole has looked like an All-Star for more than a month, but his 30-point Game 1 performance still forced me to reassess Golden State’s title odds. He was masterly, attacking the basket, leveraging his teammates’ high IQ and passing ability in a system he’s so comfortable in, drilling very difficult threes like it was no big deal. If Poole looks like a reliable third option for the next two months, the Warriors just may win another championship.

Shapiro: Rudy Gobert was the best player on the floor in Dallas in Game 1 despite not making a single field goal. Utah’s center was a dominant deterrent at the rim for Utah, and he did an impressive job helping and recovering off perimeter shooters. It remains in question how long the Gobert–Donovan Mitchell partnership will last, but Jazz fans should be careful what they wish for. Gobert's nonscoring impact is arguably unmatched across the league.

What was the most surprising thing you saw in a Game 1?

Beck: That the Raptors—everyone’s favorite scrappy underdog—looked so overwhelmed against the Sixers. If you’d told me that James Harden and Joel Embiid would combine to shoot 11-of-32 from the field, I’d have predicted a Raptors win, not a 20-point loss.

Lundberg: Kevin Durant struggling the way he did against the Celtics’ defense. I don't expect it to continue, of course, but it is somewhat startling any time you see a player of his caliber that out of sorts. KD’s immediate response could decide the series.

Nadkarni: The Bulls kept it close! Chicago was a trendy pick to be swept and rightfully so. The Bulls are missing Lonzo Ball and have been middling at best for the second half of the season. Chicago still may very well lose in four games. The performance against the Bucks was the best the Bulls have looked against a good time in a while, though. I don’t think many people had Chicago with a chance to steal a game in Milwaukee. Hopefully it didn’t squander its only opportunity.

Pina: How confident the Timberwolves looked on a stage pretty much nobody on their roster (except Patrick Beverley) is familiar with. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are two of the three best players in this series, and if they keep acting like it, Minnesota just may pull off an upset very few saw coming.

Shapiro: Minnesota’s young core was in no way scared of the bright lights in Memphis in Game 1. Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels combined for 38 points, while Anthony Edwards blew past every defender in sight en route to one of the most memorable playoff debuts in recent memory. The Timberwolves celebrated their play-in win as though it was the NBA Finals. Perhaps beating the Clippers wasn't their championship, after all.

Which Game 2 matchup are you most interested in watching?

David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Beck: Gotta be Nets-Celtics, given everything we saw in Game 1: Jayson Tatum’s game-winning layup at the buzzer, Kyrie Irving exploding for 39 points, Kyrie dueling Celtics fans and the Nets hanging in despite a subdued performance from Kevin Durant (23 points on 24 shots).

Lundberg: Brooklyn and Boston. The first game lived up to the billing, and I believe the winner of Game 2 will win the series. It will be fascinating to see how much the ending to Game 1 impacts the Nets and bolsters the Celtics come tip-off.

Nadkarni: Let’s not get cute. Nets-Celtics has the makings of a first-round classic. I wanted them to start Game 2 on Sunday night. What do we have to do to get the NBA to move up the start time?

Pina: The Heat hit a bunch of threes and blew out the Hawks. I’m looking forward to seeing how Trae Young and Atlanta’s offense adjust. After finishing the regular season with the best half-court offense in the league, it really struggled to generate any traction against Miami’s brilliant switch-everything scheme.

Shapiro: It has to be Celtics-Nets Game 2, right? The Eastern Conference rivals turned in a classic opening contest Sunday afternoon, and this is a matchup rife with star power. Don’t be surprised if we see an aggressive Kevin Durant early Wednesday night after a bit of a clunker by his standards in Game 1.

