Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Anthony Edwards On Why He Enjoys Playing in Memphis: ‘They Talk So Much Trash’

Anthony Edwards’ second-year ascension continued in a big way Saturday as the former No. 1 overall pick erupted for 36 points in the Timberwolves’ Game 1 win over the Grizzlies.

After leading Minnesota to an impressive series-opening victory, Edwards, who has scored a combined 115 points in four career road games in Memphis, revealed a possible reason behind why he continues to show out in games played inside FedEx Forum.

“Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids,” said Edwards on why he enjoys the city, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “The kids was the worst ones. Even 8 years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Edwards’s performance marked yet another impressive showing for the young star in Minnesota’s trips to Memphis after combining for 57 points in the team’s two regular season losses to its first-round opponent. He also scored 22 points in a road loss last season.

ln addition to guiding the T-Wolves to their first road win against the Grizzlies since his arrival, Edwards made franchise history by setting a new playoff scoring record in a debut. His 36 points passed a mark set by Stephon Marbury when he scored 28 in 1997.

With six 20-plus point performances in the last nine games under his belt, Edwards will look to continue his tear in front of the Grizzlies faithful in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

YOU MAY LIKE

Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, center, gets looked over by the training staff after injuring his left leg during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 131-111. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Play
NBA

Scottie Barnes Set for MRI After Injuring Ankle vs. 76ers

Barnes, 20, exited in the fourth quarter after being inadvertently stepped on by Joel Embiid.

By Jelani Scott
Tyrese Maxey Game 1 first round vs. Raptors 2022 playoffs
Play
NBA

Sixers Looked Hungry for a Sweep in Game 1

The James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership passed its first playoff test .. with a lot of help from Tyrese Maxey.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Fathers of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Timberwolve center Karl-Anthony Towns embrace during Memphis’ home game against Minnesota.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ja, KAT’s Fathers Joke Around During Game 1

Town’s T-Wolves bested Morant’s Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Will Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

The Warriors All-Star has not played since suffering a foot injury against the Celtics on March 16.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Hawks’ Collins ‘Will Attempt to Play’ in Game 1

The forward, who last played on March 11, appeared in 54 games this season due to various injuries.

By Jelani Scott
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ to Land Baker Mayfield

The Browns QB is still in search of a new NFL home following Cleveland’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; A protester chains herself to a basket during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Grizzlies’ Game Stops After Fan Chains Self to Basket

The individual was reportedly from the same protest as the individual who attempted to glue themselves to the court on Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 10, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to first base after his at bat during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Play
MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. On Track to Return From Injury in May

The two-time All-Star has not played since tearing the ACL in his right knee.

By Wilton Jackson