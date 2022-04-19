Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Will Barton, DeMarcus Cousins Get Into Bench Spat During Nuggets Game 2 Loss

Frustrations boiled over for the Nuggets as Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins got into a heated exchange on the bench during the team’s Game 2 playoff loss to the Warriors on Monday night.

During a timeout midway through the third quarter with Denver trailing by 10, Barton and Cousins began a heated exchange as the team was walking to the bench. The two players had to be separated and continued to jaw back-and-forth with one another during the break in the action.

After the Nuggets fell to the Warriors in blowout fashion, 126–106, coach Michael Malone did his best to dismiss the spat, attributing the incident to general frustration about the team’s performance.

“Without getting into any details, no one wants to get embarrassed,” Malone said postgame, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “No one wants to get their ass kicked on national TV … I think it’s just frustration. DeMarcus, Will, our whole team, we have a close team so we just have to iron those things out.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Denver’s exasperation mounted after leading by as many as 12 points in the second quarter of Monday’s Game 2. Golden State would respond with a 16–0 run before the end of the half before continuing to stretch their lead to double digits in the third quarter. 

The exchange between Barton and Cousins was just one example of the growing frustration among the Nuggets. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic was ejected in the fourth quarter on Monday after receiving his second technical foul of the night. He finished the game 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting and 11 rebounds.

The first round series will now swing back to Denver, with the No. 6 Nuggets trailing the No. 3 Warriors 2–0. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry.
NBA

The Third Splash Brother Has Arrived

By Chris Herring
A general view of the Sunday Night Football logo.
Media

NBC Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Broadcast Team

Cris Collinsworth will return alongside a new play-by-play voice and sideline reporter in 2022.

By Zach Koons
Iowa State RB Breece Hall
Play
Betting

NFL Draft First-Round Odds: Over/Under on Skill Positions

How many running backs, wide receivers and tight ends will hear their names called on Day 1?

By Matt De Lima
Luka Doncic congratulates Jalen Brunson during Game 2 of series vs. Jazz
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Jalen Brunson Had the Game of His Life in Luka’s Absence

His 41-point game came out of nowhere.

By Dan Gartland
keyshawn-johnson-suit
Play
NFL

Keyshawn Johnson’s Draft-Day Suit Left a Lasting Legacy

It was praised at the time; it has often been panned since. But the unique look will always be remembered.

By Alex Prewitt
jeremy-stephens-2022-pfl-1-video
MMA

Jeremy Stephens Promises 'Very Violent, Very Destructive' PFL Debut

"It's a long time coming," Stephens told MMA Underground. "I can't wait to go in there and do my thing."

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring in the second quarter against the Jazz.
NBA

No Luka, No Problem: Mavs’ Brunson Drops 41 to Even Series with Jazz

The teams will now head to Utah, knotted up at one game apiece.

By Associated Press
Tom Brady looks on during the first half against the Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game.
NFL

Brady’s ‘Love for the Game’ Inspired Un-Retirement, NFL Return

The 44-year-old QB still believes he’ll be able to compete at the highest level in 2022.

By Zach Koons