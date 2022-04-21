Bucks forward Khris Middleton suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee during Milwaukee’s 114–110 loss to the Bulls Wednesday night, head coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game.

Budenholzer added that Middleton is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday before the team gives the forward a timetable to return. The severity of the sprain could be the difference between a few days out and the entire postseason.

The injury happened in the fourth quarter, when Middleton fell awkwardly on a drive to the basket.

Middleton played 33 minutes in Game 2 against Chicago, totaling 18 points and eight assists with four turnovers. That is coming off a Game 1 performance where he just scored 11 points and went 4-on-13 in shooting.

With the series tied 1–1, the Bucks have a quick turnaround after last night’s loss before playing Game 3 in Chicago on Friday night.

This season, Middleton only played in 66 games after battling a variety of injuries, including a left wrist issue late in the year. In those games, he still averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists on the year.

