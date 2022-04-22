Skip to main content
Grizzlies’ Massive Fourth Quarter Fuels Comeback Win Against Timberwolves

When the Grizzlies trailed the Timberwolves 47–21 early in the second quarter of Game 3, all of the momentum inside Target Center belonged to Minnesota. Even in third quarter, the Timberwolves looked as if they would cruise to 2–1 in the series as they held a 20-point lead.

Memphis, however, had other plans. The Grizzlies went on a scorching 21–0 run in the late third and early quarter to tie the game at 83.

In a stunning turn of events, Memphis kept the momentum and outscored Minnesota by 25 points in the fourth quarter to earn the 104–95 come-from-behind victory. The 25-point differential in the final quarter was tied for the largest points differential in the fourth quarter by a road team in NBA postseason history. 

In total, Memphis outscored Minnesota 42–12 in the final 13 minutes of the game. 

After the game, Desmond Bane, who finished with a team-high 26 points and six rebounds, told NBA on TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes that he kept telling his teammates to keep fighting while the team made the massive run.

“We got some dogs over here,” Bane said.

Four other Memphis players finished in double figures in the contest. Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones combined for 31 points off the bench, Ja Morant posted a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Dillon Brooks pitched in 11.

The two teams will return to action for Game 4 at 9 p.m. on Saturday. 

