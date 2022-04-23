Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Suffers Left Hip Strain, Is Out for Rest of Game Against 76ers

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will not return to Game 4 against the 76ers after suffering a left hip strain, the team announced on Saturday.

VanVleet exited the game within the final five minutes of the first half with pain in his left hip, ripping his jersey in frustration. Toronto led Philadelphia, 54-49, at halftime.

During halftime, VanVleet was evaluated and ruled out for the game. The 28-year-old missed the last three games of the regular season with a bruised right knee.

He finished the game with five points, three assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes in Saturday’s game. In three previous games against Philadelphia, VanVleet has averaged 16.7 points and 7.3 assists per game. 

