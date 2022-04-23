Luka Dončić Will Be Cleared to Play on Minutes Restriction in Game 4, per Report

After the shorthanded Mavericks gained a surprise 2–1 advantage over the Jazz in their first-round playoff series, Dallas will grow even stronger as Luka Dončić expects to make his return in Game 4 on Saturday.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Dončić will be cleared to play in Utah this afternoon after one final pre-game check. The 23-year-old star is expected to be on a minutes restriction after sitting out the first three games of the series with a calf strain that he sustained on April 10 in the regular-season finale against the Spurs.

Dončić had been slowly ramping up to a return in recent days and has been participating in full-speed basketball activity since Tuesday, in addition to playing 5-on-5 on both Thursday and Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The three-time All-Star is reportedly not experiencing any pain or discomfort in his calf, but Dallas decided to exercise caution rather than rush its MVP candidate back too soon.

The move paid off as the Mavericks stole the first of two away contests from the Jazz with a 126–118 victory in Game 3. Jalen Brunson led Dallas for the second game in a row, dropping 31 points to lead a balanced scoring effort and give the Mavs a 2–1 lead in the series.

With the return of Dončić seemingly imminent, No. 4 Dallas will look to win its third straight when it takes on No. 5 Utah at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

