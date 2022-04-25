Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Says He Won't Play in Game 5 Against the 76ers

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told reporters that he will not play in Game 5 against the 76ers on Monday after he suffered a left hip strain in Game 4

With just five minutes left in the first half of Saturday’s 110–102 win over Philadelphia, VanVleet left the game and did not return after he suffered the injury. The point guard seemingly knew it was serious because he ripped his jersey in half as he walked off the court and back to the locker room. 

VanVleet finished the game with five points, three assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes of action. In the three previous games against the 76ers, VanVleet has averaged 16.7 points and 7.3 assists per game. Despite the significant loss, the Raptors were able to avoid the sweep but have to yet again survive another elimination game—this time down 3–1 in Philadelphia. 

Game 5 is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET Monday and will be broadcast on TNT. 

