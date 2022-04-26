Skip to main content
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Mavericks, Will Be Evaluated on Tuesday

Donovan Mitchell will be evaluated Tuesday after suffering a left hamstring injury late in Game 5 against the Mavericks, the Jazz announced.

Mitchell limped to the locker room at the 4:41 mark in the fourth quarter of Monday’s loss. Utah trailed Dallas, 93–65 at the time of his exit, and ended up losing the contest, 102–77.

The star guard finished the game with nine points on 4-of-15 shooting as the Jazz fell to a 3–2 series deficit.

After the game, Mitchell told reporters the team plans to wait until tomorrow before making a decision on his status going forward.

“We’ll see how I feel, but I’m a competitor,” he said, per Bally Sports.

It’s no secret how important Mitchell is to Utah’s playoff hopes, and the team would face a very challenging scenario if he is forced to miss time. Even after Monday’s clunker, the three-time All-Star is averaging 26 points and five assists in the playoffs after averaging 25.9 points and 5.3 assists during the regular season.

The Jazz will now head back to Salt Lake City, where they’ll host the Mavs for Game 6 on Thursday night.

