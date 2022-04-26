Skip to main content
Jazz Give Update on Donovan Mitchell’s Quad Injury Before Game 6

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been diagnosed with bi-lateral quadriceps contusions, the team announced on Tuesday.

An MRI on Mitchell’s left hamstring came back negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz plan to update his status for Thursday’s Game 6 on Wednesday, but Wojnarowski reports that there is optimism about him being available for when the team attempts to stave off elimination.

Mitchell will continue to undergo treatment on his injured leg over the next 48 hours.

Mitchell left Game 5 against the Mavericks on Monday evening with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting and the Jazz lost 102–77.

Despite Monday’s performance, Mitchell has been doing his best to keep Utah afloat in the first-round series. The three-time All-Star is averaging 26 points and five assists per game in the playoffs thus far, but is shooting just 37.9% from the floor and 19.5% from beyond the arc through the first five games.

Now facing elimination and trailing the Mavericks 3–2, the Jazz will head back to Salt Lake City for Game 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

