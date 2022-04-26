Ahead of a crucial Game 5 against the Hawks, the Heat will be without their star player.

Miami announced that All-Star Jimmy Butler would not play in Tuesday’s game due to right knee inflammation. The news comes a day after Kyle Lowry was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Butler has started every game this series and was sensational in Miami’s 110–86 win in Game 4. He played 36 minutes and scored a game-high 36 points on 12-for-21 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds with four assists and four steals. He’s averaged 30.5 points per game for the series, and has shot 54.3% from the field and 43.8% on three-point attempts.

Lowry was forced to exit Game 3 during the second half, and did not appear in Game 4. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Gabe Vincent, who finished Game 4 with 11 points and four assists in 27 minutes.

Game 5 is set to tip off at FTX Arena in Miami at 7 p.m. ET.

