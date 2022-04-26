Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
NBA Playoffs: Injury and Health and Safety Protocol Updates
NBA Playoffs: Injury and Health and Safety Protocol Updates

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out for Heat–Hawks Game 5

Ahead of a crucial Game 5 against the Hawks, the Heat will be without their star player.

Miami announced that All-Star Jimmy Butler would not play in Tuesday’s game due to right knee inflammation. The news comes a day after Kyle Lowry was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Butler has started every game this series and was sensational in Miami’s 110–86 win in Game 4. He played 36 minutes and scored a game-high 36 points on 12-for-21 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds with four assists and four steals. He’s averaged 30.5 points per game for the series, and has shot 54.3% from the field and 43.8% on three-point attempts.

Lowry was forced to exit Game 3 during the second half, and did not appear in Game 4. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Gabe Vincent, who finished Game 4 with 11 points and four assists in 27 minutes.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Game 5 is set to tip off at FTX Arena in Miami at 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat. 

Breaking
Miami Heat
Miami Heat

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops celebrates after the 2021 Alamo Bowl
Extra Mustard

Bob Stoops: Lincoln Riley ‘Didn’t Invent OU Football’

The former Sooners coach stepped up to coach the team in its bowl game after the now-USC coach left the program.

By Madison Williams
Man City celebrates a goal vs Real Madrid
Play
Soccer

Man City Edges Past Real Madrid in Seven-Goal UCL Semifinal Thriller

Karim Benzema scored two stunning goals for Real, but City will take a one-goal lead to the Santiago Bernabéu for next week’s second leg.

By Andrew Gastelum
Jalen Reagor sitting on the field for the Eagles.
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Are Open to Trading Jalen Reagor

He was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

By Joseph Salvador
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer
NFL

Panthers GM ‘Comfortable’ With Multiple QB Prospects at No. 6 Pick

Six top quarterback prospects visited the organization a few weeks ago.

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Drops Epic Quote in Latest ‘Man in the Arena’ Clip

He had some words for NFL teams that didn’t want him back when he was a free agent in 2020.

By Joseph Salvador
Former Cavaliers forward LeBron James high-fives teammate JR Smith after a play.
Extra Mustard

JR Smith Invites LeBron James to Play College Football

Could we see the two former NBA teammates pair up on the gridiron?

By Zach Koons
jerry west
Play
Extra Mustard

HBO Issues Response to Jerry West’s Threat of Legal Action

West: “They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

By Nick Selbe
Steve Nash while coaching the Nets.
Play
NBA

Steve Nash Believes He Will Return as Nets HC

It was reported earlier that there are no signs Brooklyn will fire Nash.

By Joseph Salvador