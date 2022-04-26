After the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs Monday night, coach Steve Nash was asked if he expected that he will be back with the team next season. His comments can be heard at the 10:58 mark.

“I’ve loved doing this and love these guys, love my staff, love all the departments,” he said. “Really have a great working environment, really enjoyed it and want to continue doing it. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift, you know, and we’ll see how the rest of the roster rounds out, but we should be excited by that. Getting two of your top four guys back—two guys with size, one who’s an All-Star and one who’s one of the best shooters in the league—that gives us a big boost.”

On Tuesday, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that there were no signs the team planned to fire Nash.

Brooklyn was considered to be one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year with the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on its roster but a series of distractions and mishaps throughout the season surfaced.

Durant missed 27 games largely due to an MCL injury and Irving only played in 29 games all year because he refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. James Harden, unhappy in the situation, requested a trade and was dealt to the 76ers for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons in a blockbuster deal back in February. Brooklyn also received two first-round picks.

Simmons never suited up for the Nets due to a herniated disc in his back and a mental block that he was dealing with. All in all, a lot of Brooklyn’s woes weren’t in Nash’s control. He’ll likely get a fresh start next season.

