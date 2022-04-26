Facing elimination on Wednesday, the Bulls will likely have to take the floor in Milwaukee without All-Star Zach LaVine.

LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, the Bulls announced Tuesday afternoon. As a result, he is expected to miss Game 5 against the Bucks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

LaVine has been a force for the Bulls throughout the 2021–22 campaign on his way to earning a second straight All-Star selection. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc during the regular season.

Alongside fellow All-Star DeMar Derozan, LaVine powered the Bulls to their best regular season finish since 2014–15. Chicago posted a 46–36 record, clinching the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the Bulls weren’t exactly rewarded for their efforts as their strong season set up an opening round playoff matchup with the defending NBA champions. The Bucks have leapt out to a 3–1 series lead and have pulled out back-to-back victories by 24 points or more in the last two games.

LaVine in particular has been slowed down by Milwaukee’s stout defense thus far in the series. The 27-year-old wing has averaged 19.3 points and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

The Bucks will now have a chance to close out the series in front of a home crowd and likely without Lavine available for the Bulls. Game 5 is scheduled to tip-off on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage: