Warriors Forward Andre Iguodala Out for Game 5 With Neck Injury

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out of Game 5 against the Nuggets with a left cervical disk injury, the team announced Wednesday

Iguodala told TNT’s Jared Greenberg that an MRI revealed the injury after Game 4. He will be re-evaluated in one week, according to Golden State.

“It’s a huge loss,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of being without Iguodala, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Iguodala, 38, did not play in Game 2 of Golden State’s opening-round series due to stiffness in his neck, but he returned for Games 3 and 4. He played just shy of 29 total minutes off the bench in those two contests. In three appearances during the 2022 postseason thus far, he is averaging 1.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 14 minutes per game.

As the 2015 Finals MVP with the Warriors, Iguodala has ample playoff experience and complements the rest of Golden State’s roster well. However, he struggled to stay on the court during the 2021–22 regular season due to a back injury, making just 31 appearances. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Even without Iguodala, the Warriors will have a chance to wrap up their first-round series against the Nuggets on Wednesday night. Leading Denver 3–1, Golden State will look to close things out when Game 5 tips off at 10 p.m. ET.

