The Bucks are going to be without one of their best players for a significant stretch.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Bucks forward Khris Middleton will likely miss Milwaukee’s series vs. Boston with a grade 2 MCL sprain.

Additionally, the injury would put Middleton’s return in doubt for a potential conference finals appearance if Milwaukee advances.

Middleton suffered the injury during Game 2 vs. Chicago last week after slipping awkwardly during a drive to the basket. He got an MRI after the game that revealed the severity of the injury, and he missed the rest of the series.

With Middleton out, Bobby Portis started the final three games vs. Chicago, scoring double-digit points in each game. Additionally, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton took on a bigger share of responsibility during Middleton’s absence.

Despite not having Middleton, the Bucks won the next three games to eliminate the Bulls and move onto the next round. However, defeating the Celtics will be much tougher without Middleton, especially since Boston swept the Nets in the first round.

Middleton only played in 66 games during injuries, but he still had a strong year. On the season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. In games without Middleton, the Bucks went 7-9 this year.

