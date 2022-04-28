Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Bucks Defeat Bulls in Game 5, Advance to Face Celtics

The Bucks beat the Bulls 116–100 on Wednesday to win the first-round series and advance to the conference semifinals to face the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, the Boston Celtics.

The two teams split the first two games of the series. However, the reigning NBA champions were dominant the rest of the series, blowing out Chicago in the final three games by an average margin of 23.3 points.

The Bulls struggled in Game 5 partially due to being without star forward Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocol) and guard Alex Caruso (concussion protocol), though the Bucks were also without All-Star Khris Middleton for the final three games of the series after he injured his knee. Middleton is expected to be re-evaluated two weeks after the injury took place on April 21.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team in average points (27.5), rebounds (14.5), assists (7.0) and blocks (1.8). 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Off the bench, Grayson Allen shined in the final two games of the series, scoring 22 and 27 points, respectively. In Game 4, Allen shot 5-for-7 on three-pointers, then went 6-for-7 threes in Game 5.

DeMar DeRozan finished on top of the Bulls’ scoring statistics, leading in average points with 23.5 per game in the series. The forward scored 41 points in the Bulls Game 2 win.

This was Chicago’s first postseason series since 2017, when the team also exited after the first round.

The Bucks vs. Celtics series will tip off on Sunday in Boston.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards in 2019.
Media

ESPN’s Sage Steele Sues Network Over Free Speech Claims

The SportsCenter host claims she was “sidelined” from major assignments after comments she made last year on Jay Cutler’s podcast.

By Madison Williams
A Washington Commanders helmet
NFL

Commanders’ 2022 NFL draft picks: Who Washington took each round

The Commanders will begin their draft with the No. 11 pick in the first round.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sean Payton on the sidelines for the Saints.
NFL

Sean Payton Close to Signing Deal With Fox, per Report

The former Saints head coach is heading to television next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
cowboys helmet
NFL

Cowboys’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Dallas Took Each Round

After a 12-win season, the Cowboys hold the No. 24 pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

By Nick Selbe
A Saints helmet is placed on a bench.
NFL

Saints’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New Orleans Took Each Round

New Orleans has several areas it can address in this year’s draft, including at wide receiver and defensive line.

By Wilton Jackson
Carli Lloyd of NJ/NY Gotham FC, talks to the crowd at the end of her final game.
Soccer

Carli Lloyd Joins NJ/NY Gotham FC as Minority Owner

The former USWNT star retired from playing professionally in 2021.

By Madison Williams
Keyon Dooling dribbles a ball for the Celtics.
NBA

Keyon Dooling Arrested for Defrauding NBA Benefit Plan

18 former NBA players were charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

By Associated Press
49ers helmet
Betting

49ers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who San Francisco Took Each Round

San Francisco has no first-round pick this year and just two picks in the top 100.

By Nick Selbe