NBA

Chris Paul Posts Best Shooting Night in NBA Playoff History vs. Pelicans

On Thursday night, Chris Paul proved he is still one of the NBA’s greatest point guards, as the 36-year-old Suns star made playoff history in the team’s series-clinching 115–109 win against the Pelicans.

Paul scorched the nets, going 14-of-14 from the field to score 33 points and adding eight assists and five rebounds. He was also 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. With that perfect night, Paul set an NBA playoff record for most field goals made without a miss.

He becomes the sixth player to go 14-of-14 in an NBA game, dating back to 1965 per Basketball Reference. The only player to make more baskets without a miss in a game: Wilt Chamberlain, who did it three times, topping out at 18-of-18 in a 76ers win vs. the Baltimore Bullets in 1967.

Paul’s historic outing helped the Suns overcome a 10-point deficit to close out the first-round series against the Pelicans. They will face the Mavericks-Jazz winner in the next round. Dallas led that series 3–2 heading into Thursday night.

Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

