On Thursday night, Chris Paul proved he is still one of the NBA’s greatest point guards, as the 36-year-old Suns star made playoff history in the team’s series-clinching 115–109 win against the Pelicans.

Paul scorched the nets, going 14-of-14 from the field to score 33 points and adding eight assists and five rebounds. He was also 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. With that perfect night, Paul set an NBA playoff record for most field goals made without a miss.

He becomes the sixth player to go 14-of-14 in an NBA game, dating back to 1965 per Basketball Reference. The only player to make more baskets without a miss in a game: Wilt Chamberlain, who did it three times, topping out at 18-of-18 in a 76ers win vs. the Baltimore Bullets in 1967.

Paul’s historic outing helped the Suns overcome a 10-point deficit to close out the first-round series against the Pelicans. They will face the Mavericks-Jazz winner in the next round. Dallas led that series 3–2 heading into Thursday night.

