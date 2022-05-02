Skip to main content
Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 2 vs. Bucks

After a physical Game 1, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he expects guard Marcus Smart to be questionable for Game 2 against the Bucks on Tuesday.

Smart, the 2021–22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was dealing with a right quad contusion during Boston’s 101–89 loss on Sunday. He took two hits to the area on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, which left him with soreness on Monday morning, per Udoka.

“He’s a tough guy who’s gonna try to play through things,” Udoka said during a press conference Monday. “We’ll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow, but he’ll be listed as questionable.”

When Smart exited Sunday’s game in the third quarter, he used the exercise bike on the sidelines prior to checking back in with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter. He played for six more minutes before Udoka pulled the Celtics starters from the floor.

Smart already missed six games in January due to an injury to the same quad.

Smart also had to leave Sunday’s Game 1 with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter after taking a stinger to his right shoulder. He walked off the court, dangling his right arm, but Udoka said the 28-year-old point guard wasn’t having any issues with the area on Monday.

In 33 minutes played, Smart tallied 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting with six assists, two steals and three turnovers. 

Boston struggled to solve Milwaukee’s defense and failed to connect on numerous open shots in the opening game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, shooting just 33.3% from the floor. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to go 10-for-31 from the field in the loss.

Trailing the Bucks 1–0, the Celtics will try to even up the series at home on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

