Joel Embiid Listed as ‘Out’ for Game 3 vs. Heat, per Report

The 76ers currently plan to be without center Joel Embiid once again in Game 3 against the Heat, according to multiple reports. However, there is still a chance that he could make his series debut on Friday.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture in Philadelphia’s series-clinching Game 6 win over the Raptors, but has made progress this week.

Moments after The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported that the 76ers are listing Embiid as “out” for Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave a slightly more optimistic report, stating that the All-Star could still see his status change in the next day before tip-off.

The 76ers trail Miami 2–0 in the second-round series after a pair of blowout losses on the road.

Embiid played at an MVP-level in 2021–22, averaging 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds in the regular season. Against the Raptors in the first round, he scored 26.2 points and added 11.3 boards per game, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his last appearance, a 132–97 Game 6 win.

Philadelphia hosts Miami in Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers.