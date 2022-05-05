Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Marcus Smart Gives Injury Update Before Game 3 vs. Bucks

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said Thursday there is a "strong likelihood" he will play in Game 3 against the Bucks on Friday despite a right quad contusion.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smart did not play in Game 2, a 109–86 win for Boston that evened the series. He suffered the quad injury after getting hit in the quad multiple times in Game 1. 

"We'll know more tomorrow based on how it feels today," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, per ESPN. “But obviously looks better today than he did.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Smart, 28, is in his eighth NBA season. He is averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in the 2022 playoffs. The Oklahoma State product is a two-time All-Defense nominee, and he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22. 

The Celtics and Bucks enter Saturday tied 1–1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

red bull racing
Formula1

Netflix Makes Decision on Whether to Renew ‘Drive to Survive’

The behind-the-scenes F1 show has been a hit for the streaming giant, and helped bring about a surge in popularity for the sport worldwide.

By Nick Selbe
May 1, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; New Jersey Generals running back Trey Williams (3) runs against the Philadelphia Stars during the second half at Protective Park.
Play
Betting

USFL Week 4 Best Bets, Lines and Future Odds

Bets and analysis for the fourth week of USFL action.

By Frankie Taddeo
Joe Buck speaks on a Sirius XM radio show.
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck to Reportedly Host Alternate PGA Championship Broadcast

The broadcast will be produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

By Daniel Chavkin
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) walks off the court after a flagrant two foul was call on him during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

NBA Makes Decision on Dillon Brooks Ahead of Game 3

The forward was ejected in Game 2.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9)
Play
NBA

Warriors Issue Injury Update for Andre Iguodala

The forward has missed the last three playoff games for his team.

By Madison Williams
AD
Play
WNBA

WNBA’s AD Details Their Multiyear Battle With COVID-19

The illness sidelined the Liberty guard for two seasons.

By Daniela Perez
Baker Mayfield warming up for the Browns.
Play
NFL

Why the Browns-Panthers Mayfield Trade Fell Apart, per Report

The quarterback’s salary is an issue in any potential deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano