Marcus Smart Gives Injury Update Before Game 3 vs. Bucks

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said Thursday there is a "strong likelihood" he will play in Game 3 against the Bucks on Friday despite a right quad contusion.

Smart did not play in Game 2, a 109–86 win for Boston that evened the series. He suffered the quad injury after getting hit in the quad multiple times in Game 1.

"We'll know more tomorrow based on how it feels today," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, per ESPN. “But obviously looks better today than he did.”

Smart, 28, is in his eighth NBA season. He is averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in the 2022 playoffs. The Oklahoma State product is a two-time All-Defense nominee, and he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22.

The Celtics and Bucks enter Saturday tied 1–1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

