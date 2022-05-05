Skip to main content
NBA
Ja Morant, Aaron Judge and Robert Griffin III on Today's SI Feed
Ja Morant, Aaron Judge and Robert Griffin III on Today's SI Feed

NBA Makes Suspension Decision on Dillon Brooks After Flagrant-2

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks is suspended for Game 3 against the Warriors following his flagrant-2 foul against Gary Payton II, the NBA announced on Thursday.

In Game 2 versus the Warriors, Brooks was ejected due to a flagrant-2 foul issued after he hit Payton in the head, causing him to land hard on his left elbow. This resulted in a fractured elbow for Payton, and he is expected to miss three weeks.

Now, the forward will sit out on Saturday due to the decision made by President of League Operations Byron Spruell. The league called Brooks’ action “unnecessary” and that it resulted in “excessive contact.”

Brooks will not receive pay during his suspension. He will be expected to return for Game 4 on Monday night. The Grizzlies have yet to respond to the suspension news.

Through eight games, Brooks has averaged 13.4 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. He scored over 20 points on three separate occasions in the team’s first-round series against the Timberwolves.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called the play “dirty” on Tuesday night.

The Warriors-Grizzlies series is currently tied at one game apiece following Memphis’s Game 2 win.

