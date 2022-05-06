Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Draymond Green on Chris Russo's Comments: ‘Racist Connotation’

Draymond Green responded to the viral comments made by First Take’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo this week regarding his actions on and off the court.

The Warriors forward spoke on his podcast The Draymond Green Show to discuss the analyst’s comments.

“Yesterday, he [Russo] goes on TV and he says ‘America is tired of Draymond Green.’ He then proceeds to say ‘shut up and play,’” Green said. “I’m not one to really pull a race card very often because I think we all know the role that race plays in a world that we live in, but that definitely had a racist connotation.”

Green went on to explain that there are analysts like Russo who didn’t play the game professionally and don’t understand the position the players are in. The four-time All-Star said there’s a “new media” wave of former professional athletes joining talk shows to provide firsthand insight to the topics being discussed. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He names JJ Redick as an example after the former NBA star argued against Russo’s comments during First Take.

“Those ‘shut up and play,’ ‘shut up and dribble’ days those are long gone,” Green said. “We don’t listen to that anymore, we don’t want to hear it anymore. It has no place here, nor will it be tolerated."

“You will no longer be allowed to sit there and say what you want, you will no longer be allowed to put out these false narratives, you will no longer be allowed to not know what you’re talking about and we’re going to listen to you,” Green continued. “Those days are long gone. You know why? Because we have guys like JJ Redick who’s done it, who speaks it, who knows how to speak on any different topic, who’s not afraid to shut an idiot up.” 

Green has taken to signing his tweets with “THE NEW MEDIA,” including a tweet he sent out after his podcast dropped clarifying that he isn’t trying to “cancel” Russo for what he said.

Russo has yet to publicly respond to Green’s comments.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
rowdy_tellez
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 5 Pickups

If these players are available in your league, they can add value.

By Jennifer Piacenti
sue-bird-sylvia-fowles-wnba-predictions
Play
WNBA

Expert Picks, Predictions for 2022 WNBA Season

Who will overachieve? Who will underachieve? And who is coming out on top in the Finals? Answering that in more in a preseason roundtable.

By SI Staff
dCOVbane_H
NBA

The NBA’s Next Great Marksman

Desmond Bane was a Most Improved Player candidate this season, but the playoffs have shown how he’s also on track to become one of the greatest shooters in league history.

By Michael Pina
A general overall view as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Play
NFL

NFL Draft Takeaways From Around the League

Various league executives discuss the uptick in trades, the receiver market, the QB class and more. Plus, some thoughts on the start of rookie minicamps.

By Albert Breer
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Premio del Made in Italy e dell Emilia-Romagna 2022, 4th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft on the Imola Circuit, from April 22 to 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Charles Leclerc on F1 Miami GP, Playing Piano, More

Ferrari’s star discusses the fan environment at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, gives insight on what fans should look for this weekend and talks about his passion beyond the grid.

By Madeline Coleman
ryan-tannehill-malik-willis-mentor
Play
NFL

Tannehill Is Right: He’s Not Willis’s Mentor

The veteran quarterback isn’t paid to mentor his potential successor. The best QBs in history have known it’s not best for either side.

By Michael Rosenberg
Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield looks during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Play
College Football

Louisville Coach Implies Alabama Tampered With Former Receiver

Scott Satterfield implied that the Crimson Tide tampered with former wide receiver Tyler Harrell, who entered the portal in April and transferred to Tuscaloosa.

By Mike McDaniel