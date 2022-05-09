Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Chris Paul Seen On Video Yelling at Fan After Incident With His Family

A video has surfaced showing Chris Paul screaming at the Mavericks fan that he says put hands on his family. 

After Phoenix’s Game 5 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, Paul tweeted that fans had put their hands on his family during the game. Shortly after, ESPN reported that Paul’s mother had hands put on her and Paul’s wife was also pushed. Paul’s kids witnessed it and “felt very unsafe,” per ESPN. 

In the video caught by another fan, Paul can be heard yelling at the fans as they’re being escorted out by security. The Mavericks released a statement on the incident and said it was “unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In another video from the sideline, Paul can be seen talking to security and he appears to be telling them, “He put his hands on my mom.” It’s unclear what punishment was handed down or what exactly transpired. But the Mavericks and American Airlines Arena confirmed the fan was “swiftly removed.” 

Paul fouled out early in the fourth quarter during his team’s 111–101 loss to the Mavericks. He finished with five points, seven assists and four rebounds.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

YOU MAY LIKE

Alexander Zverev prepares to hit a shot during the Madrid Open final.
Tennis

Zverev Rips ATP Tour for Late-Night Matches After Finals Loss

The third-ranked player attributed his sluggish play in Sunday’s Madrid Open final to a few late nights earlier in the week.

By Associated Press
A general view of the Mavericks logo at center court.
NBA

Mavericks Issue Statement on Incident Involving CP3’s Family

The team acknowledged that an incident involving the visiting point guard’s family occurred during Game 4 on Sunday.

By Zach Koons
Arizona State Sun Devils helmet
College Football

Report: ASU Player Arrested for DUI After Deadly Car Accident

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Stanley Lambert is facing DUI-related charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car.

By Mike McDaniel
chris-paul-game-4
NBA

The Suns Need to Find Their Offense

Chris Paul is not Phoenix’s best scorer, but he is the maestro of its offense. And his struggles in Games 3 and 4 coincided with the Suns’ poor showings.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Gives Hilarious Comparison to Dillon Brooks Foul

He didn’t think the foul was dirty and had a great way to explain why.

By Joseph Salvador
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an official’s call.
NBA

Grizzlies List Ja Morant as ‘Doubtful’ for Game 4 vs. Warriors

The All-Star point guard is dealing with right knee soreness after Saturday’s loss.

By Zach Koons
Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half against The Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
NBA

Chris Paul Tweet Indicates Incident Involving Family

The Suns point guard implied that his family was involved in an altercation with Mavericks fans on Sunday during Game 4.

By Mike McDaniel
Max Verstappen, Miami GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Call For Changes to Track: Three Takeaways From Miami

Max Verstappen edged past Charles Leclerc, and Mercedes had a topsy turvy weekend. But was the track actually successful?

By Madeline Coleman