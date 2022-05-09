Chris Paul Seen On Video Yelling at Fan After Incident With His Family

A video has surfaced showing Chris Paul screaming at the Mavericks fan that he says put hands on his family.

After Phoenix’s Game 5 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, Paul tweeted that fans had put their hands on his family during the game. Shortly after, ESPN reported that Paul’s mother had hands put on her and Paul’s wife was also pushed. Paul’s kids witnessed it and “felt very unsafe,” per ESPN.

In the video caught by another fan, Paul can be heard yelling at the fans as they’re being escorted out by security. The Mavericks released a statement on the incident and said it was “unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated.”

In another video from the sideline, Paul can be seen talking to security and he appears to be telling them, “He put his hands on my mom.” It’s unclear what punishment was handed down or what exactly transpired. But the Mavericks and American Airlines Arena confirmed the fan was “swiftly removed.”

Paul fouled out early in the fourth quarter during his team’s 111–101 loss to the Mavericks. He finished with five points, seven assists and four rebounds.

