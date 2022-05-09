Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Steve Kerr Asked About Meteorologist’s Racist Tweet About Draymond Green

Much of the conversation surrounding the series between Golden Stare and Memphis thus far has centered on events that go beyond the box score.

Flagrant fouls, injuries and talk of “the code” have dominated the focus ahead of Game 4 on Monday, and on Saturday, a new troubling headline emerged. 

After Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected during Game 3, FOX13 meteorologist Joey Sulipeck posted a tweet in which he used a racist term to describe Warriors forward Draymond Green. Sulipeck has since deactivated his Twitter account.

“And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery,” the tweet read, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

On Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the tweet during his media session. Though Kerr said he was unaware of the tweet (he says he got off Twitter over a year ago), he was not surprised by the language targeting Green.

Kerr is asked about the incident at the 6:52 mark in the video below:

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest bit,” Kerr said. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

Game 4 between the Grizzlies and Warriors will tip-off on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) return to the bench during the second half.
Play
NBA

How the Grizzlies Have Won Without Ja Morant

Breaking down how Memphis has gotten it done when their superstar is out of the lineup.

By Chris Herring
MLB-Power-Rankings-Template-Nestor
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Breakouts and Busts Are Shaking Things Up

Nasty Nestor Cortes Jr. is leading the dominant Yankees, while the underperforming José Berríos is hurting the Blue Jays

By Will Laws
NCAA logo on a flag.
College

Twitter Reacts to Notre Dame’s NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Snub

This is the first time the team will miss the tournament since 2005.

By Joseph Salvador
chris rodriguez
College Football

Kentucky Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Charged With DUI

Rodriguez was taken to Fayette County jail on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Adreian Payne
College Basketball

Orange County Sheriff Releases Statement on Adreian Payne’s Death

He was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orange County, Fla.

By Mike McDaniel
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scorring during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

20 Thoughts on the NBA’s Wild Weekend

From Ja Morant’s injury to Joel Embiid’s comeback, our writers weigh in on each playoff series during an eventful second round.

By SI Staff
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes at a basketball game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mahomes’s Mother’s Day Gift for Wife Goes Viral

The Mahomes family will be riding in style this upcoming season.

By Mike McDaniel
Canelo Alvarez absorbs a punch from Dmitry Bivol
Boxing

Boxing’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

There’s a new No. 1 after Canelo Álvarez’s stunning defeat over the weekend.

By Chris Mannix