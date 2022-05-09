Much of the conversation surrounding the series between Golden Stare and Memphis thus far has centered on events that go beyond the box score.

Flagrant fouls, injuries and talk of “the code” have dominated the focus ahead of Game 4 on Monday, and on Saturday, a new troubling headline emerged.

After Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected during Game 3, FOX13 meteorologist Joey Sulipeck posted a tweet in which he used a racist term to describe Warriors forward Draymond Green. Sulipeck has since deactivated his Twitter account.

“And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery,” the tweet read, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

On Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the tweet during his media session. Though Kerr said he was unaware of the tweet (he says he got off Twitter over a year ago), he was not surprised by the language targeting Green.

Kerr is asked about the incident at the 6:52 mark in the video below:

“Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not in the slightest bit,” Kerr said. “This is America. This is how we operate.”

Game 4 between the Grizzlies and Warriors will tip-off on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.