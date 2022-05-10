Skip to main content
Heat Guard Kyle Lowry Out for Game 5 vs. 76ers With Hamstring Injury

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is out for Game 5 against the 76ers on Tuesday with a left hamstring injury, the team announced

Lowry has been dealing with a strained left hamstring for some time and it appeared to bother him significantly in Game 4 on Sunday. Before that, he had missed four straight games with the injury.  

The 36-year-old left Game 4 in the second quarter to have the hamstring examined. Lowry didn’t end up playing the last nine minutes of the 116–108 loss. He finished the game with six points, seven assists and three rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting in 30 minutes of action. 

“Put it this way, you don’t want to play with it,” Lowry said after the Game 4 loss, per ESPN. “But we’re in a situation in the playoffs where we’re in a hostile environment, we’re in this together no matter what. Just trying to be out there for my guys, no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is.”

Tip-off in Miami for Game 5 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. 

