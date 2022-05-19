Celtics center Al Horford is set to make his Eastern Conference finals debut Thursday after being sidelined for Game 1 against the Heat due to healthy and safety protocols.

Boston announced Horford has been cleared to play roughly two hours after listing the 35-year-old as questionable. The veteran big man and Defensive player of the year Marcus Smart (foot) were unavailable for the club’s 118–107 loss in Miami on Tuesday; Smart is currently listed as probable.

Horford’s presence has been crucial for the Celtics throughout the playoffs, with the former All-Star stepping up with several big plays on both ends of the floor. He’ll be expected to step right back into that role against Bam Adebayo and a physical Heat defense.

In his 11 appearances this postseason, Horford has averaged 13 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 36.5 minutes per game.

