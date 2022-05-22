Heat’s Jimmy Butler Leaves Game 3 With Knee Injury
The Heat announced star Jimmy Butler will not return to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals due to right knee inflammation.
Butler, 32, did not re-take the floor following halftime after logging 20 minutes in the first half against the Celtics. The six-time All-Star recorded eight points, three rebounds and two assists as Miami blitzed Boston early en route to taking a 62–47 lead into the break.
While Butler’s status for Game 4 is unknown at this time, his absence creates a sizable void on both ends of the floor for the No. 1 seed Heat. The veteran wing previously missed Game 5 against the Hawks in the first round due to the same injury; Miami went on to defeat Atlanta, 97–94, to close the series.
The Heat and Celtics split Miami’s home games to even the series, 1–1, entering Saturday night.
