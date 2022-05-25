The NBA announced all three of its 2021–22 All-NBA teams on Tuesday night.

The first team includes Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Suns guard Devin Booker, Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Jokić was named this year’s NBA MVP for the second consecutive year. In 74 games, the center average 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Antetokounmpo earned 100% of the votes needed to earn the first-team honors. The reigning NBA Finals MVP average 29.9 points (the highest in his career thus far), 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 67 games.

Dončić and Tatum remain the only two players on the first team who still remain in this year’s playoffs. The Mavericks trail the Warriors 3–0, while the Celtics are tied 2–2 with the Heat.

The second team includes Warriors guard Steph Curry, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozen, Nets foward Kevin Durant, 76ers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

Embiid, who was a favorite for the NBA MVP award behind Jokic, earned 57 votes for first team in contrast to the 43 votes he earned for second team. However, Jokic earned 88 votes for the center position on first team.

The third team includes Lakers forward LeBron James, Suns guard Chris Paul, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Hawks guard Trae Young.

In James’ now 18 selections to an All-NBA team, this is only the second time he’s been voted to the third team. The 37-year-old dealt with an abdominal strain and ankle injury this last season causing him to only play in 56 games.

