You’ve got to hand it to the NBA: The league is never boring.

Even during a postseason that’s seen a bevy of lopsided games—particularly in the conference finals—the drama swirling off the court never stops for too long. Nearing the end another blowout game on Wednesday in which the Celtics beat the Heat, 93–80, to take a 3–2 series lead, 76ers center Joel Embiid took to Twitter to offer his read on Miami’s current situation.

Was this a hint at his future plans? Or just a good bit of fun? Embiid does have the nickname “Troel” in his Twitter name, so perhaps it was merely the latter. The MVP runner-up has been complimentary of Butler during Miami’s playoff run, so it’s worth wondering whether the two would ever set their sights on pairing up at some point during their careers.

Less than 30 minutes after posting that tweet, though, Embiid returned with a seeming nod toward people reading the tea leaves and trying to parse his intentions.

Will Embiid be heading to South Beach any time soon? Who knows, but let’s hope he keeps stirring the proverbial pot as the 2022 NBA playoffs continue to search for compelling storylines.

