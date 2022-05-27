Skip to main content
Stephen Curry, Deebo Samuel and Charles Barkley on Today's SI Feed
Former NBA Star Offers Controversial Take on Steph Curry’s All-Time Ranking

Steph Curry is not even 24 hours removed from being named the league’s first Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP after Golden State defeated Dallas in Game 5 to punch its ticket to this year’s NBA Finals.

The eight time All-Star averaged 23.8 points per game and converted 42% from three-point range in the series. While Curry seeks to win his fourth NBA title and the franchise’s seventh, former NBA player Antoine Walker shared that the Warriors guard is not in the NBA’s top 10 players of all-time. The three-time All-Star appeared on FS1’s First Things First show and stated that Curry is in the league’s top 30 all-time players to grace the hardwood.

“He’s definitely in that conversation with a chance to move up that list [top 30],” Walker said. “That top 10 is solid — [Michael] Jordan, LeBron [James], Wilt [Chamberlain], Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal], [Tim] Duncan, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Magic [Johnson], [Larry] Bird, [Bill] Russell, that's not including Hakeem [Olajuwon]. … He might finish in the top 15 before his career is done.”

As if Curry needed any extra motivation before appearing in his sixth NBA Finals, the two-time MVP will surely continue to climb the ladder as one of the all-time greats as he navigates the remaining years of his NBA career. Curry was named to the NBA’s top 75 players in October before league kicked off its 75th anniversary season. 

