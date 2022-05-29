Skip to main content
Mike Breen Won’t Call Celtics-Heat Game 7 Due to COVID-19, per Report

ESPN announcer Mike Breen tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat, The New York Posts’s Andrew Marchand reports.

Marchand added that ESPN hopes Breen will clear protocols by Thursday, when the NBA Finals is scheduled to begin. Mark Jones will announce the game with Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy in Breen’s place.

Breen has been ESPN’s main NBA play-by-play since 2006, when he took over for Al Michaels, having been the voice of the NBA Finals for every year in that span. 

Jones is in his 32nd year with ESPN, primarily as an NBA and College Football play-by-play announcer. He usually calls NBA games with Hubie Brown or Doris Burke.

Sunday’s game will be the last NBA game until Thursday, which should give Breen enough time to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics and Heat will settle their series at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

