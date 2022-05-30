Bam Adebayo Takes Frustration Out on Jersey After Game 7 Loss to Celtics

Bam Adebayo and the Heat fell just short of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, losing Game 7 to the Celtics as Boston won the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2010.

Miami’s loss came in heartbreaking fashion, as a late scoring run ended with Jimmy Butler’s missed three-pointer in the final seconds. The missed three effectively sent the Heat home for the summer, with the Celtics now set to face the Warriors on Thursday night.

Plenty of Heat players appeared dejected postgame, including Adebayo. Miami’s center ripped his jersey as he entered the tunnel, letting an expletive fly as he approached the locker room.

It was an uneven series for Adebayo, though he certainly delivered in Game 7. Adebayo finished the night with 25 points and 11 rebounds, making 12 of 21 shots.

