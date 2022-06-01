Skip to main content
Quin Snyder’s Future With Jazz for Next Season Is Still Unclear, per Report

Over a month after the Jazz were eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs, the future of coach Quin Snyder remains unclear and there is a possibility that he could decide to end his eight-year tenure with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon.

Utah and Snyder have engaged in talks that are described as “good faith” attempts at a resolution, but as of this week, owner Ryan Smith and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge have “yet to secure the coach’s return for next season”, per ESPN.

The Jazz have reportedly offered to extend Snyder’s contract, which has two years remaining, including an option for the 2023–24 season. According to Wojnarowski and MacMahon, Utah is also content to let the 55-year-old coach return next season on his current deal.

“Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said during exit interviews in late April. “There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder.”

According to ESPN, conversations between Snyder and Jazz leadership have been centered on “philosophical issues” and how the sides can work together moving forward as the franchise attempts to make the next step in Western Conference contention. There is no timetable on reaching a decision and talks are expected to continue.

Although the situation with Utah remains murky, Snyder expressed no interest in other open coaching jobs around the league, per ESPN. Snyder was linked to the Lakers vacancy at one point earlier this offseason, but Los Angeles recently hired Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, leaving the Hornets as the only franchise with an open head coaching position.

Snyder is tied with Warriors coach Steve Kerr as the third-longest tenured coach in the NBA and has a 372–264 record in eight seasons with the Jazz. Utah has made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, the longest streak in the Western Conference, but has not advanced past the conference semifinals under Snyder.

