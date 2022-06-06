Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

List of Candidates Reportedly Emerge for Jazz’s Head Coach Vacancy

After the Jazz announced that longtime coach Quin Snyder resigned, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, Celtics assistant Will Hardy, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Suns assistant Keving Young and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among the initial candidates for the position. 

Snyder was Utah’s coach since 2014, making it the team's first regime change in quite some time. 

Of all the reported candidates, Stotts is the only one with experience as a head coach in the NBA. He mutually parted ways with Portland in June 2021 and was reportedly being considered for the Lakers coaching position before it went to Darvin Ham. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Jazz finished this past season 49–33 and were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs. Utah has made the postseason six years in a row but never made it past the second round in that span despite having All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on the team. 

A new voice in the locker room may be exactly what the squad needs to take the next step. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi scores five goals vs. Estonia
Soccer

Watch: Messi Scores Five Goals for Argentina vs. Estonia

The Argentina legend did something he had never done for his national team before.

By Associated Press
Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final.
NHL

Lightning Score Last-Minute Goal to Steal Game 3 From Rangers

Ondrej Palat was the hero when he found the back of the net with just 42 seconds remaining in Sunday’s game.

By Associated Press
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakersat Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Jazz Announce HC Quin Snyder Has Resigned

The 55-year-old compiled a 372–264 record during his eight seasons in Utah.

By Jelani Scott
Jesus Ferreira and the USMNT face Uruguay in a friendly
Play
Soccer

USMNT, Uruguay Play to Draw in Pre-World Cup Friendly

The 13th-ranked Celeste likely represented the most difficult opponent the U.S. will face before kicking off in Qatar this fall.

By Avi Creditor
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) warms up before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA

Warriors’ Iguodala Out For Game 2 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

The 38-year-old forward won’t suit up for Golden State on Sunday night.

By Zach Koons
Drake reacts to play as he joins Raptors fans to cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Drake Has $1.6 Million Payout Riding on Warriors, Rangers Games

He has made a habit of winning some huge bets in recent months.

By Joseph Salvador
Canada’s men’s national team soccer players post for a picture before a game.
Play
Soccer

Canadian Men’s National Team Skips Match vs. Panama Over Pay Dispute

The squad refused to train on Friday and Saturday.

By Associated Press
jeff-van-gundy
NBA

JVG Returning to NBA Finals Booth, Breen Remains Out for Game 2

The ESPN analyst was among those to miss the series opener.

By Jelani Scott