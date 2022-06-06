After the Jazz announced that longtime coach Quin Snyder resigned, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, Celtics assistant Will Hardy, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Suns assistant Keving Young and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among the initial candidates for the position.

Snyder was Utah’s coach since 2014, making it the team's first regime change in quite some time.

Of all the reported candidates, Stotts is the only one with experience as a head coach in the NBA. He mutually parted ways with Portland in June 2021 and was reportedly being considered for the Lakers coaching position before it went to Darvin Ham.

The Jazz finished this past season 49–33 and were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs. Utah has made the postseason six years in a row but never made it past the second round in that span despite having All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert on the team.

A new voice in the locker room may be exactly what the squad needs to take the next step.

More NBA Coverage: