NBA

Mike D'Antoni to Meet With Michael Jordan About Hornets Coaching Vacancy, per Report

Mike D’Antoni will meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan this week to discuss the team’s coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Jordan is expected to meet with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson on Tuesday, per Wojnarowski. The Hornets reportedly interviewed D’Antoni and Atkinson on two previous occasions.

D’Antoni, 71, is one of the most decorated coaches of the 21st century. He’s tallied 672 regular-season wins in his career, reaching the playoffs 10 times. D’Antoni most recently led the Rockets from 2016-20, a four-season stretch that included four straight playoff berths and a .682 winning percentage. 

Charlotte finished this season 43–39 as the franchise missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Former coach James Borrego was fired in April after four years with the Hornets. 

