The Jazz have reportedly received permission to interview multiple assistant coaches for the team’s head coach vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The list of assistants include Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Celtics’ Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla, Bucks’ Charles Lee as well as Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Per Wojnarowski, the list of potential candidates will continue to grow with more assistants and head coaches in what is expected to become a “lengthy, wide-open process.”

The news comes two days after former Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight seasons in Utah, the team announced on Sunday.

While the future remains unknown for Snyder, the 55-year-old still has the aspiration to coach according to SI’s Chris Mannix. Before the Lakers hired Darvin Ham, Snyder was a notable candidate in Los Angeles’s search for its next head coach.

Snyder ended his tenure in Utah as the second-winningest coach in franchise history (372–264) behind Jerry Sloan. He joined the franchise before the 2014–15 season. Despite finishing below .500 and missing the postseason in his first two seasons withe the franchise, Snyder aided Utah in becoming a fixture in the playoffs with six consecutive winning seasons that included three in which Utah finished atop the Northwest Division.

More NBA Coverage: