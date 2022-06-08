Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Odell Beckham Jr., Rasheed Wallace and the Houston Astros on Today's SI Feed
Odell Beckham Jr., Rasheed Wallace and the Houston Astros on Today's SI Feed

Jazz Set to Interview Five NBA Assistants for Head Coaching Job, per Report

The Jazz have reportedly received permission to interview multiple assistant coaches for the team’s head coach vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The list of assistants include Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Celtics’ Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla, Bucks’ Charles Lee as well as Jazz assistant Alex Jensen and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Per Wojnarowski, the list of potential candidates will continue to grow with more assistants and head coaches in what is expected to become a “lengthy, wide-open process.”

The news comes two days after former Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight seasons in Utah, the team announced on Sunday.

While the future remains unknown for Snyder, the 55-year-old still has the aspiration to coach according to SI’s Chris Mannix. Before the Lakers hired Darvin Ham, Snyder was a notable candidate in Los Angeles’s search for its next head coach.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Snyder ended his tenure in Utah as the second-winningest coach in franchise history (372–264) behind Jerry Sloan. He joined the franchise before the 2014–15 season. Despite finishing below .500 and missing the postseason in his first two seasons withe the franchise, Snyder aided Utah in becoming a fixture in the playoffs with six consecutive winning seasons that included three in which Utah finished atop the Northwest Division. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

YOU MAY LIKE

Phil Mickelson follows his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 2021 U.S. Open.
Extra Mustard

Golf Twitter Reacts to USGA’s U.S. Open Decision

The USGA announced on Tuesday that all golfers, whether or not they are on the PGA Tour still, who qualified for the U.S. Open will be able to compete.

By Madison Williams
channing-crowder-russell-wilson
Play
Extra Mustard

Ex-NFL Player Crowder Regrets What He Said About Ciara

The former Dolphins LB: “Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back.”

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watson Appears to Respond to NYT’s Latest Sexual Misconduct Report

The Browns quarterback seemingly replied to the article in an Instagram story posted Tuesday.

By Daniela Perez
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans on December 13, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Provided NDAs, Facilities for Watson’s Massage Sessions

The Browns quarterback is facing 24 active civil lawsuits detailing graphic accounts of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

By Madeline Coleman
Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) and manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) walk off the field after being ejected during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners.
MLB

MLB Announces Suspensions, Fines for Astros-Mariners Incident

Astros reliever Hector Neris and manager Dusty Baker were suspended, while six people involved were fined.

By Madison Williams
Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) has the ball knocked away by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Player Jokingly Threatens to Sue Madden Video Game

Marlon Humphrey was not thrilled about this year's Madden NFL 23 trailers.

By Wilton Jackson
Michael Vick speaks with the media during Fox Sports media day.
College Football

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands New Job in Football

The quarterback will work for a company focused on NIL to assist college players or prospects in the new collegiate sports environment.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Report: Watson Booked Massage Therapy Sessions With 66 Different Women

The quarterback is facing 24 active civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Daniela Perez