Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Celtics’ Hoop Ruled Too Tall After Complaints During Pregame Warmups

There’s a pivotal scene in the classic 1992 movie White Men Can’t Jump where the two main characters, Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle, try to settle an argument by betting whether or not Billy can successfully pull off a dunk. After his first attempt fails, he looks gobsmacked at the basket and asks a critical question: “Is this s— regulation?

Sidney jumps up to grab the rim and deduces that it is, in fact, regulation. It doesn’t appear that Billy was on the scene ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but thankfully somebody was present at the TD Garden to ask that all-important question.

During pre-game warm-ups, a Warriors assistant coach noticed something off about one of the baskets. After bringing it to officials’s attention, it was determined that the hoop was, in fact, a few inches too tall.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking out a stepladder and measuring stick is a much more official way of determining a basket’s true height, so maybe Billy was right all along. Nevertheless, it’s a good thing such a blunder was caught in time, because who knows how a slightly-too-tall hoop could have swayed a consequential game in the series.

The pause lasted only a few minutes, allowing the team to resume warm-ups in a timely fashion. While this is certainly an unusual occurrence, let’s hope that pre-game hoop height checks become the norm for this series going forward, just to be safe.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Cooper Kupp, Rams Agree to Three-Year Extension

The new deal for the Rams star wide receiver will reportedly keep him in Los Angeles for the next five years at $110 million.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
NFL

Buzbee to Add Texans As Defendants in Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson

Tony Buzbee, lawyer of the plaintiffs in the Watson cases, said “we believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson’s issues, but failed to act.”

By Madeline Coleman
Trevon Diggs returns an interception for the Cowboys
NFL

Trevon Diggs Claps Back at Those Criticizing His Interception Numbers

The sophomore cornerback led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021.

By Daniel Chavkin
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green’s Mom Calls Out Celtics Players Before Game 3

The Warriors forward continues to be the center of drama both on and off the court in this year’s NBA playoffs.

By Madison Williams
Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio
NFL

Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Controversial Jan. 6 Remarks

The Commanders defensive coordinator apologized for calling the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol a “dust-up.”

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Appears to Tease Return of Classic Bucs Uniform

The Buccaneers star is a fan of the team’s creamsicle uniforms.

By Wilton Jackson
dalton schultz
NFL

Dak Prescott Reacts to Dalton Schultz Skipping Team OTAs

Prescott, who had lengthy contract negotiations last year before finally getting an extension, said he’s comfortable with Schultz taking time away to get a new deal.

By Nick Selbe
Robert Parish is honored during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA

Robert Parish Warns Draymond Green Before Game 3

“Sooner or later, the dog is going to bite you,” the Celtics legend said on a podcast this week.

By Madison Williams