NBA

Warriors’ Seven-Point Possession Ignites Third-Quarter Surge

When you’re playing a team as loaded offensively as the Warriors, no lead is ever safe. A 13-second stretch during Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals perfectly illustrated that point.

Midway through the third quarter, the Celtics held a nine-point lead with just over five minutes to go. Then, it happened: Stephen Curry pulled up and hit a deep three-pointer while getting fouled by Celtics forward Al Horford, who was actually issued a flagrant foul for sliding underneath Curry and impeding his landing area. Curry hit the free throw, and Golden State retained possession. Thirteen seconds later, Otto Porter Jr. cashed another long three.

Just like that, we had a two-point game. Oddly enough, that barrage was immediately followed by a scoring drought in which neither team tallied a point for over a minute of game time. The Warriors took a brief lead on another Curry three with under four minutes left in the period, but Boston ended the quarter on an 11–6 run from there to re-take the lead once more.

If that stretch was any indication, this series could be a fast-paced, back-and-forth ride until the very end.

