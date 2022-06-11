Steve Kerr Explains Benching Draymond Green Late in Game 4

In the Warriors Game 4 victory vs. the Celtics on Friday night, Steve Kerr made a key decision in the fourth quarter. The head coach decided to bench Draymond Green for windows down the stretch since Green was struggling so much in the game and series.

After the game, Kerr explained his rationale to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami why he sat a player who has been so instrumental to the team’s success.

“This is a huge test for him, this series,” Kerr said. “From an emotional standpoint. A little bit like OKC back in ’16, a little bit like Memphis early in the playoffs this year. Certain matchups make things tough for him to score inside and run pick-and-roll, and that’s OK. It’s just a matter of figuring it out and doing whatever you have to do.”

Specifically, Kerr explained that the Celtics are playing in a way that makes it tough on Green to execute offensively.

“This is a series where [Green] can’t conduct the offense from the top of the key,” Kerr said. “Boston just switches everything, blows a lot of stuff up. So we’re running predominantly pick-and-roll all night because that’s our best way of attacking them. They know it and we know it.”

Green had a +/- of 0 in a game where the Warriors won by 10, and five other players on the team surpassed him in that stat. However, Green explained he was still upset to sit when he did even if he wasn’t mad at Kerr.

In response, Kerr said that Green’s emotion, both high and low, is what makes him such an important player for Golden State.

“Part of the reason he wins is because of his emotion, because of his passion,” Kerr said. “So when the passion boils over, it’s all part of it. But I wouldn’t trade him or trade his emotion… I wouldn’t change him, put it that way. We need what he provides, the emotion and the energy. We gotta have that.”

