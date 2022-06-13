Skip to main content
NBA

Magic Johnson Picks Stephen Curry to Win Finals MVP

Magic Johnson has already seen enough from both the Warriors and Celtics to name who his pick is for Finals MVP. Needless to say, it’s surely a popular one. 

“I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!” Johnson said on Twitter.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Johnson’s pick is that he believes Curry should win Finals MVP no matter the outcome of the series. The last time a player was named Finals MVP when his team lost was in 1969—the year of the award’s inception. Jerry West was named Finals MVP after his Lakers squad fell to the Celtics. 

In the first four games of the Finals, Curry has been dominant and is easily a favorite to win the award—assuming the Warriors come out on top. He scored 34 points in Game 1, 29 points in Game 2 and 31 points in Game 3. 

Golden Stated tied up the series 2–2 Friday night thanks to Curry’s offensive eruption for 43 points on 14-for-26 shooting. He’s a three-time NBA champion, the league’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selectee, two-time scoring champion and a two-time regular season MVP.

The Finals MVP award is one of the last trophies that has continued to elude him. If he can win his fourth ring, he may finally get his hands on it. 

