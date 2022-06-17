Full Voting Results Released for 2022 NBA Finals MVP

After the Warriors win in Game 6, Stephen Curry got the one trophy that has eluded him for three different championship runs: Finals MVP.

After the team’s 103-90 win against the Celtics, media members took a vote to name this year’s Finals MVP like every other season. Here are those results:

The Warriors star’s selection was unanimous, though Andrew Wiggins had a tremendous series, as well.

Curry, 34, locked up Finals MVP honors after his fourth NBA title and six Finals appearances. His first ring came in 2015, but Andre Iguodala was the surprising MVP pick despite Curry (26.0) averaging nearly 10 more points a game in the series than him (16.3). Iguodala was largely credited for his stellar defense against LeBron James and clutch shooting during the championship run.

During the team’s back-to-back titles in both 2017 and ’18, Kevin Durant took home the award both years. But this time, no one outshined Curry.

