Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship

Steph Curry Explains Why This Year’s Championship ‘Hits Different’

After the Warriors won their fourth NBA title in the last eight years in beating the Celtics 104–90 in Game 6, Steph Curry admitted that this year’s championship “hits different” than the previous three.

ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked Curry during the awards ceremony on Thursday night why this NBA title is different than the others.

“Just combining our championship pedigree and our experience with some fresh energy, some guys that are really hungry to take that next step,” Curry said. “But, we built this for 10, 11 years. And, that means a whole lot when you get to this stage because you know how to win, and everybody who’s been apart of that knows what it’s about. This one hits different. This one hits different for sure.”

Curry took home the Finals MVP award for the first time in his career after a dominant series. Salters also asked the guard what that monumental moment meant for him in his career.

“It means we won. It means we took advantage of the opportunity to get back here,” Curry said. “I mean, I hear all the conversations, I hear all the chatter. We hear all the chatter. At the end of the day, it’s about what we do on the floor. Ain’t gotta talk about it, just gotta go do it, and that’s what this is about.”

Curry and the Warriors did get the job done. The eight-time All-Star finished Game 6 with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

