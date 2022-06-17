Stephen Curry Named NBA Finals MVP for First Time in Career

With a performance of 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Warriors close out the NBA Finals in Game 6, Stephen Curry is officially the 2022 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, as voted by the writers.

The media panel unanimously voted for Curry to win the MVP title. His 31.2 points per game in the Finals led all scorers in the series by a fair margin.

Curry’s best performance of the 2022 Finals was Game 4, when he poured in 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to carry the Warriors to a key victory, tying the series at two games apiece and regaining Golden State’s home-court advantage.

Curry became the 16th player in NBA history to have won both a regular-season MVP and an NBA Finals MVP award wince 1969, and he is the 10th player all-time with at least four NBA championships and one NBA Finals MVP.

This Finals MVP cements Curry’s place among the league’s all-time greats. In Curry’s other three championships, Kevin Durant earned the award in 2017 and ’18, while Andre Iguodala was the ’15 NBA Finals MVP.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.