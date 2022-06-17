Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship

Stephen Curry Named NBA Finals MVP for First Time in Career

With a performance of 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Warriors close out the NBA Finals in Game 6, Stephen Curry is officially the 2022 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, as voted by the writers.

The media panel unanimously voted for Curry to win the MVP title. His 31.2  points per game in the Finals led all scorers in the series by a fair margin.

Curry’s best performance of the 2022 Finals was Game 4, when he poured in 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to carry the Warriors to a key victory, tying the series at two games apiece and regaining Golden State’s home-court advantage.

Curry became the 16th player in NBA history to have won both a regular-season MVP and an NBA Finals MVP award wince 1969, and he is the 10th player all-time with at least four NBA championships and one NBA Finals MVP.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This Finals MVP cements Curry’s place among the league’s all-time greats. In Curry’s other three championships, Kevin Durant earned the award in 2017 and ’18, while Andre Iguodala was the ’15 NBA Finals MVP.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball.
Play
NBA

Watch: Green, Tatum Hug It Out After Warriors Clinch NBA Title

The two NBA stars seemingly showed their respect for one another after the Warriors won Game 6 in Boston.

By SI Staff
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrate after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.
NBA

Klay Thompson’s Interview After Winning NBA Finals Goes Viral

The Warriors star returned to the basketball court in January after missing over two years of action due to a torn ACL injury from 2019.

By Madison Williams
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of game six in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.
NBA

Draymond Green Comments on Celtics Fan Base After Winning NBA Title

The Warriors forward commended the Boston fan base following Golden State’s NBA title.

By Mike McDaniel
dCOVcurry_H
Play
NBA

Wilt. Shaq. LeBron. Steph Curry? There's a New Definition of Dominance.

Thirteen years in, the Warriors legend is still forcing us to reconsider what an all-time great looks like.

By Howard Beck
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with the the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden.
NBA

Curry Leads Warriors to Fourth NBA Title in Eight Years

The last few seasons of futility far behind them, Stephen Curry and Golden State turned back the clock to beat the upstart Celtics in six games.

By Ben Pickman
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six in the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA

Stephen Curry Can’t Hold Back Emotions After Winning Fourth NBA Title

The Warriors star won his first NBA Finals MVP title on Thursday night.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry playing for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Full Voting Results Released for 2022 NBA Finals MVP

Steph Curry was the unanimous pick after he helped Golden State lock up its fourth NBA title since 2015.

By Joseph Salvador
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after they beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA champinship at TD Garden.
Play
NBA

Warriors Beat Celtics in Game 6 to Clinch Seventh NBA Championship

Stephen Curry’s 34 points paced the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.

By Mike McDaniel