Klay Thompson, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

John Wall Exercising Player Option for 2022-23 Season, per Report

John Wall’s agent, Rich Paul, informed the Rockets that he will be exercising his player option for the 2022–23 NBA season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Wall will make $47.4 million next year. 

Despite the move, it’s unclear where Wall will play next season but both sides are expected to reach a resolution, per the report. 

Houston will likely shop Wall and look for a trade partner. If a deal can’t be reached, the Rockets could buy him out so he can enter free agency. 

Wall, 31, has had a tumultuous last couple of seasons that all started in December  2018 when he suffered a heel injury with the Wizards that ruled him out for the rest of that year. In January 2019, he developed an infection in the incision from that surgery and then ruptured his Achilles tendon while at home. 

He was traded to the Rockets in December 2019 but missed the entire 2019–20 season while still recovering. Wall appeared in 40 games during the 2020–21 season but sat out the entire 2021–22 season and now it appears that his time in Houston is likely over. 

